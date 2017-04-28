$86.82 Million in Sales Expected for Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will announce $86.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.1 million and the highest is $90.1 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp reported sales of $74.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will report full-year sales of $86.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.1 million to $448 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $568.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $514.72 million to $632 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. began coverage on Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) opened at 3.20 on Friday. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock’s market cap is $246.34 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter worth $5,397,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 219,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 873.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 971,836 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 508,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

