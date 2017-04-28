Pinnacle Foods’ (PF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PF. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 1,232,087 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. Pinnacle Foods has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.52 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Pinnacle Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Foods will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pinnacle-foods-pf-buy-rating-reiterated-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, CFO Craig D. Steeneck sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $5,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,676,222.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $550,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $782,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,829 shares of company stock worth $14,255,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,640,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.