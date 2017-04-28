Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) EVP Sells $604,400.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) traded down 0.55% on Friday, reaching $58.15. 1,232,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.52 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PF. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 53,642.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,765,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,927,000 after buying an additional 3,758,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth $101,736,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth $79,708,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 381.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,796,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,107,000 after buying an additional 1,422,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinnacle Foods by 167.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 489,005 shares in the last quarter.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

