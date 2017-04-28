Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm earned $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 75,607 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $107,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

