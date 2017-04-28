PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Press coverage about PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) remained flat at $29.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,082 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund invests globally in a portfolio of debt obligations and other income-producing securities of any type and credit quality, with varying maturities and related derivative instruments.

