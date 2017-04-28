Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Magee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PIR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) traded down 2.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 2,256,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Pier 1 Imports had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm earned $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Pier 1 Imports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIR. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Pier 1 Imports by 2.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 74,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Pier 1 Imports by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Pier 1 Imports by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pier 1 Imports by 25.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Pier 1 Imports by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

