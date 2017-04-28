Pier 1 Imports’ (PIR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Pier 1 Imports to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pier 1 Imports in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) opened at 6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $557.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business earned $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.43 million. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pier 1 Imports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 26.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

