BTIG Research Raises Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Price Target to $22.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) opened at 19.87 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 409.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 83,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

