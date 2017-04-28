Photronics (PLAB) Given News Impact Rating of 0.09

News stories about Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Photronics earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) traded down 2.361% on Friday, hitting $11.375. 169,489 shares of the company traded hands. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.797 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Photronics (PLAB) Given News Impact Rating of 0.09” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/photronics-plab-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-09-updated.html.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.