Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Receives GBX 820 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 820 ($10.48).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHNX. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.04) price target on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phoenix Group Holdings from GBX 793 ($10.14) to GBX 826 ($10.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Phoenix Group Holdings from GBX 800 ($10.23) to GBX 840 ($10.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Phoenix Group Holdings from GBX 835 ($10.68) to GBX 875 ($11.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 673 ($8.60) price target on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) opened at 741.00 on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 52 week low of GBX 610.22 and a 52 week high of GBX 817.48. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.90 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 761.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 746.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.90 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Clive Bannister sold 61,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.90), for a total value of £478,510.02 ($611,748.94). Also, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 782 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £39,100 ($49,987.22). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $19,008,043.

Phoenix Group Holdings Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

