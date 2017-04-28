Phillips 66 (PSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.52. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded up 1.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. 5,260,849 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.67 and a one year high of $88.87. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. TheStreet downgraded Phillips 66 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 14.6% in the third quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

