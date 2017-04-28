Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) traded up 0.15% on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 125,877 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.56. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 102.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 233.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Hollencrest Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $375,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Citigroup Inc raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen and Company raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

