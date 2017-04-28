Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 18,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,986,442.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 5,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 19,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $112,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 27,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $201,828.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 13,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $101,728.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 30,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $233,464.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 33,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 28,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $212,240.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 28,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $216,788.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 44,500 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $342,205.00.

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 7.83 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.37 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post ($0.10) EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 15.9% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 887,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Opko Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on Opko Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

