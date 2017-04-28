Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Receives $113.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vetr upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,592,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,091,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,086,000 after buying an additional 618,100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.84. 3,694,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $172.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post $4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

