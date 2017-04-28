Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($2.97).

Several research firms have issued reports on PETS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Monday. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.27) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 271 ($3.46) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Dennis H. Millard acquired 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £10,721.97 ($13,707.45). Also, insider Mike Iddon acquired 32,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £59,726.40 ($76,356.94). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,669 shares of company stock worth $9,535,461.

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) opened at 189.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.06. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 945.50 million. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 170.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 273.40.

Pets at Home Group PLC Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of pet food, pet products and pet-related services. The Company is also the operator of an animal veterinary business and pet grooming salons and the multi-channel equestrian retailer, Ride-away. The Company has a format, dog focused high street store called Barkers, which offers premium products and services targeted at highly engaged dog owners.

