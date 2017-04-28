PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

PTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PetroChina Company Limited from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised PetroChina Company Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina Company Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetroChina Company Limited in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut PetroChina Company Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in PetroChina Company Limited by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) traded down 0.30% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,305 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.22. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from PetroChina Company Limited’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. PetroChina Company Limited’s payout ratio is 120.41%.

PetroChina Company Limited Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited is an oil and gas producer and distributor. The Company’s segments are Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

