Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) in a research note released on Monday. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 152 ($1.94) price target on the stock.

PDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. FinnCap restated a buy rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Petra Diamonds Limited from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 185 ($2.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 170 ($2.17).

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) opened at 129.50 on Monday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 98.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 173.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.08. The firm’s market cap is GBX 682.13 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/petra-diamonds-limited-pdl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-panmure-gordon.html.

Petra Diamonds Limited Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s segments include Mining and Exploration. The Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.