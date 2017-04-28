Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

News articles about Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pershing Gold Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pershing Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of Pershing Gold Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 61,419 shares of the company were exchanged. Pershing Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $80.05 million.

In other news, Director Barry C. Honig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,973.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry C. Honig bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,174 shares of company stock valued at $245,118 over the last 90 days. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pershing Gold Corp Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

