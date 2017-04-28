Barry C. Honig Buys 5,000 Shares of Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Stock

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) Director Barry C. Honig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) opened at 2.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $79.48 million. Pershing Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pershing Gold Corp stock. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Pershing Gold Corp makes up approximately 0.4% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of Pershing Gold Corp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

PGLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Pershing Gold Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pershing Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 price target on Pershing Gold Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Pershing Gold Corp Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

