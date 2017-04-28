Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Perry Ellis International (PERY) Share Price

News articles about Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perry Ellis International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 68 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) opened at 21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.75. Perry Ellis International has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Perry Ellis International had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $204 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perry Ellis International will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

