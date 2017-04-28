AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Concannon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 40.3% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 24,994,983 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $39.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 93.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, January 16th. Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.48.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

