PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) traded down 0.83% on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,950 shares. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $448,715.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,394.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $211,628.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $492,274.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,809 shares of company stock worth $11,293,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Bank of America Corp cut PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

