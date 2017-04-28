Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Target Price at $56.60

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $448,715.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,394.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $171,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,002,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,110.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 605,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after buying an additional 597,302 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,117,000 after buying an additional 587,948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 111.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 988,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,459,000 after buying an additional 520,979 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,250,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/perkinelmer-inc-pki-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) opened at 59.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.80. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.