PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Insider Robert F. Friel Sells 124,837 Shares

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Robert F. Friel sold 124,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $7,503,952.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,885,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) traded down 0.83% on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 512,950 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,117,000 after buying an additional 587,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,792,000 after buying an additional 241,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,215,000 after buying an additional 351,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,818,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,028,000 after buying an additional 74,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 941,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

