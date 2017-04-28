PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Cut by Janus Capital Management LLC

Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,126 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $205,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Investment Management Inc. OR raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,417,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,989,000 after buying an additional 1,656,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 112.64 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm earned $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

WARNING: “PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Cut by Janus Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pepsico-inc-pep-stake-lowered-by-janus-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.54 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.97.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 4,258 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $466,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.