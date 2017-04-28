Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.19

Media coverage about Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Utah Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) traded down 0.94% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,504 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm earned $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/peoples-utah-bancorp-pub-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-19.html.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.