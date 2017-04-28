Peoples Financial Corp (PFBX) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News headlines about Peoples Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFBX) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Financial Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Peoples Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFBX) traded up 0.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of 430.30 and a beta of 0.06. Peoples Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Peoples Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $5.86 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Corp had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 5.02%. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Corp will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Corp Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

