Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) VP Sells $88,855.00 in Stock

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) VP Angela D. Jilek sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $88,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) traded down 0.23% on Friday, hitting $64.51. 1,414,168 shares of the stock traded hands. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc. Ordinary Share will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Friday. Gabelli lowered shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,446,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,616,000 after buying an additional 522,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,689,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,817,000 after buying an additional 724,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,061,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,592,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,566,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

