Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) Director T Michael Glenn Sells 7,161 Shares

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) Director T Michael Glenn sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $465,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,168 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.45. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc. Ordinary Share will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli downgraded Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,956,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after buying an additional 732,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,689,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,817,000 after buying an additional 724,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,673,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,446,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,616,000 after buying an additional 522,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

