Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) Chairman Sells $7,171,125.00 in Stock

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 110,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,171,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 198,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,877,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. 1,414,168 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc. Ordinary Share will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Friday. Gabelli cut shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,446,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,616,000 after buying an additional 522,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,689,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,817,000 after buying an additional 724,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth about $128,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,061,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,592,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,566,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

