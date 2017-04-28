Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Upgraded to Buy at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a positive rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) traded down 2.73% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,852 shares. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post $4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 841.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 173,456 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,821,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,248,000 after buying an additional 161,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

