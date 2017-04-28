PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Receives $16.95 Average PT from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.95.
PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
In related news, CFO Andrew S. Chang sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $32,036.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vandad Fartaj sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $25,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,072 shares of company stock valued at $204,174 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 133.6% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,112,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after buying an additional 636,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,382,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,703,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) traded down 1.27% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 577,117 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm earned $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.05%.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.
