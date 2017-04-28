PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Insider Sells $76,581.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Anne Mccallion sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $76,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 1,018 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $17,051.50.

On Monday, April 17th, Anne Mccallion sold 1,524 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $25,222.20.

On Thursday, March 9th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $88,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $79,600.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) opened at 16.70 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $379.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.26 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.09%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Instinet raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. It operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

