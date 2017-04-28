PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNNT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded PennantPark Investment Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment Corp. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment Corp. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) opened at 7.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business earned $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million. PennantPark Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 51.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. PennantPark Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 1,062,359 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 115.6% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 963,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 516,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 424,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 223,080 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 677,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment Corp.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

