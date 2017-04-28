PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment Corp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. PennantPark Investment Corp. reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment Corp..

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. PennantPark Investment Corp. had a net margin of 51.21% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 1,062,359 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 115.6% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 963,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 516,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 424,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 223,080 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 677,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) traded up 0.38% on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 257,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. PennantPark Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

PennantPark Investment Corp. Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

