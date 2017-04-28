Penn West Petroleum Ltd (TSE:PWT) (NYSE:PWE) Director John Brydson purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$400,000.00.

Shares of Penn West Petroleum Ltd (TSE:PWT) opened at 1.99 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.00 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. Penn West Petroleum Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penn West Petroleum Ltd (PWT) Director Buys C$400,000.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/penn-west-petroleum-ltd-pwt-director-john-brydson-purchases-250000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Penn West Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penn West Petroleum from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Penn West Petroleum from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn West Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

Penn West Petroleum Company Profile

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (Penn West) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer in Canada. The Company operates a portfolio of opportunities with an oil position in the Cardium, Viking and Peace River areas of Alberta. Penn West is a development and production company. During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, Penn West had produced 20 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), consisting of eight million barrels (MMbbl) of light and medium crude oil, three MMbbl of heavy crude oil, 44 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and one MMbbl of natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn West Petroleum Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn West Petroleum Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.