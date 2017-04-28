Penn National Gaming (PENN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Penn National Gaming earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,127 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.12%. The company earned $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $98,329.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

