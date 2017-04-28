Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Penn National Gaming (PENN) Stock Price

News headlines about Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Penn National Gaming earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) opened at 18.81 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 6th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Penn National Gaming (PENN) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/penn-national-gaming-penn-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-01-updated.html.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 3,300 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,329.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.