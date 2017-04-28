Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY17 guidance to $2.37-2.50 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) traded down 4.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,372 shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.69 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.87%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In other news, EVP Thomas Charles Fisher sold 13,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $357,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond D. Martz sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $358,157.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,519.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,912 shares of company stock worth $2,048,812. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

