Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.37-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.45. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) traded down 4.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. 1,570,372 shares of the company were exchanged. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business earned $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.69 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.87%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Charles Fisher sold 13,025 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $357,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jon E. Bortz sold 31,261 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $864,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 674,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,757.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,812. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

