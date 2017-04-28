Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Issues Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.37-2.50 EPS.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) traded down 4.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,372 shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 226.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb-issues-earnings-results.html.

In other news, EVP Thomas Charles Fisher sold 13,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $357,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon E. Bortz sold 10,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $299,447.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,912 shares of company stock worth $2,048,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $21,625,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,656,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,538,000 after buying an additional 629,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $15,043,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,269,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,360,000 after buying an additional 243,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,856,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.