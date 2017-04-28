Pearson PLC (PSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

PSO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Pearson PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson PLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Pearson PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) opened at 8.20 on Tuesday. Pearson PLC has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.68 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.4236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.17%. This is a boost from Pearson PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pearson PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pearson PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pearson PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pearson PLC during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pearson PLC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson PLC

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

