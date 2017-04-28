Peabody Energy (BTU) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

Headlines about Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peabody Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the coal producer an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) traded up 0.4411% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.3256. 33,618 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The stock’s market capitalization is $486.79 million. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 327,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,614,655.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott bought 173,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $4,834,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,427 shares in the company, valued at $29,361,979.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 830,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,116 in the last quarter.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. The Company’s segments include Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, Trading and Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. Its Powder River Basin Mining operations consist of its mines in Wyoming.

