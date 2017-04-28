PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDL BioPharma.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) traded down 1.32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,007 shares. PDL BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

In other news, VP Peter S. Garcia purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 452,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 249,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,158.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 394,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 363,450 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 299,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,147,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc, formerly Protein Design Labs, Inc, manages a portfolio of patents and royalty assets, consisting of its Queen et al. patents, license agreements with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and royalty and other assets acquired. The Company provides non-dilutive growth capital and financing solutions to late-stage public and private healthcare companies and offers immediate financial monetization of royalty streams to companies, academic institutions and inventors.

