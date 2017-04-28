PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Stock Price Down 17.8% Following Weak Earnings

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,084,421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 82.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 127.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $609.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.57.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

