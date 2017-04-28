PCM Inc (PCMI) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PCM also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS.

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) traded down 16.42% during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 767,383 shares of the stock were exchanged. PCM Inc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $314.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company earned $524.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. PCM had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PCM Inc will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCMI. Roth Capital set a $34.00 price objective on PCM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PCM in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman Frank F. Khulusi sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $706,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,324.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank F. Khulusi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $1,627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,095. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PCM Inc (PCMI) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pcm-inc-pcmi-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.