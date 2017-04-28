PCM Inc (PCMI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.78 million.PCM also updated its FY17 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) traded down 16.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 767,383 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $314.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.91. PCM Inc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. PCM had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm earned $524.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PCM Inc will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PCMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of PCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PCM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman Frank F. Khulusi sold 49,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,224,620.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,402.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank F. Khulusi sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $706,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,324.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,095 in the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PCM Inc (PCMI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/pcm-inc-pcmi-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.