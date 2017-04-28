PC Tel Inc (PCTI) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) opened at 7.82 on Wednesday. PC Tel has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $126.79 million.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business earned $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Tel will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $32,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Tel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally.

