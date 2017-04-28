PBF Logistics (PBFX) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PBF Logistics earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,457 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $864.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business earned $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. PBF Logistics had a negative return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. The Company operates through two segments: Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. The Transportation and Terminaling segment consists of various assets, including Delaware City Rail Unloading Terminal (DCR Rail Terminal), Toledo Truck Unloading Terminal (Toledo Truck Terminal), Delaware City West Heavy Unloading Rack (the DCR West Rack), East Coast Terminals and Torrance Valley Pipeline.

