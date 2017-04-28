Traders Purchase High Volume of Paypal Holdings Put Options (PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,962 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 491% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,869 put options.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 1.21% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 11,642,778 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.91. Paypal Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Paypal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal Holdings news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $575,508.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 0.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

